Retired Army colonel alleges assault by son-in-law

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) A retired Army colonel has lodged a complaint against his son-in-law, accusing him of assaulting him and snatching his mobile phone in Mumbai's Bandra area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening on the premises of St Andrews College, they said.

Amrit Pal Singh, 63, a resident of Mohali in Punjab, made the allegations against his son-in-law, Sarthak Zohar.

Singh's daughter and Zohar are currently locked in a matrimonial dispute being heard by the Supreme Court, the police said.

The couple has a five-year-old daughter, and as per the court orders, both the parents are allowed to meet the child on her holidays.

On the day of the incident, she was participating in an event at St Andrews College. After the programme, Zohar arrived at the college along with his cousin and said he wanted to meet Singh's daughter. When Singh refused, the accused assaulted him before other people, they said.

As Singh tried to save himself from the attack, the accused allegedly hit his hand, causing Singh's mobile phone to fall on the road. Zohar then picked up the phone and fled from the spot, the police said.

Following the incident, Singh approached the Bandra police station and lodged a complaint against Zohar, based on which, a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt). Further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NP