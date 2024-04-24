Retired Army jawan held with illegal arms in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) A retired Army personnel has been arrested with illegal arms in the neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

A rifle, two guns and 65 cartridges were recovered from retired Army jawan Neeraj Kumar following a raid at Harmajpur village under Kandhla police station on Tuesday evening, Circle Officer Amardeep Singh said.

It was found that during his time in the Army, Kumar stole cartridges and kept arms with him, the CO said.

He added that a case has been lodged against the jawan and investigations are underway. PTI COR SAB BHJ