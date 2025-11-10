Retired Army man held for raping, impregnating 15-year-old girl in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) A retired army man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a 15-year-old girl in Mumbai's Chembur area, a police official said on Monday.

The incident came to light after the girl recently complained of severe abdominal pain and was hospitalised, the RCF police station official said.

"The doctors found out she is two months pregnant. Later, she confided to her kin that a 59-year-old retired Army man living in the same building had sexually assaulted her between September 1 and October 6. He also threatened her to remain silent about the ordeal," the official said.

The man has been arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added. PTI ZA BNM