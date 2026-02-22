Retired army officer shoots self dead in Sohna

Gurugram, Feb 22 (PTI) A retired army officer allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed revolver in Sohna on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Raghav (42), a resident of Khedla village, police said.

After retiring from the Indian Army, Krishna was working at KR Mangalam University in Sohna, they added.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Raghav's relative told the police that he had three children and had been under stress for some time.

On Sunday morning, Raghav shot himself with his revolver. His family took him to a private hospital in Sohna, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

"All aspects of the case are being investigated to determine the cause of death. We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem, and the actual cause of death will only be confirmed after the postmortem report, which is awaited", said SHO Sukhpal. PTI COR HIG HIG