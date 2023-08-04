Retired army soldier held for sexually assaulting minor sisters in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 4 (PTI) A 56-year-old retired soldier was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls in nearby Poovar here, police said on Friday.

Shaji had been abusing the girls, aged 10 and 12, since May after developing a relationship with their economically backward parents.

The matter came to light after one of the victims narrated the trauma they had undergone during a counselling session at their school.

The counsellor later had a joint session with both sisters.

Based on the report submitted by the counsellor, the school authorities informed the Poovar police, who was remanded today.

A police officer said the victims' family was living in a rented house near Shaji's house.

"The accused was arrested yesterday and produced before a court on Friday," a police officer added. PTI LGK ROH