Retired ASI shoots himself dead in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara, Jan 18 (PTI) A 70-year-old retired assistant sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from his licensed weapon at his residence in Punjab's Phagwara on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened at Guru Nanakpura locality, they said, adding that the former policeman, Karamjit Singh Sandhu, died on the spot.

He was said to be under stress due to some ongoing litigation, the police said.

Sandhu is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and grandchildren.

He was the president of Guru Nanak Welfare Society and was a Punjabi writer. The body was sent to Civil hospital's mortuary. PTI COR CHS NB NB