Retired bank official cheated of Rs 1.59 cr in share investment fraud

Thane, Jul 18 (PTI) A retired cooperative bank official was cheated of Rs 1.59 crore after being promised good returns in share trading, a Thane police official said on Thursday.

Between March and May, the 58-year-old woman, who retired as processing officer at a cooperative bank, transferred Rs 1.59 crore into different bank accounts on the behest of the accused, the Naupada police station official said.

"After the accused, who claimed to be part of a share broking firm, stopped responding to her messages, the woman realised she had been duped. We registered a case on Tuesday under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology for cheating and other offences," he said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, the official added. PTI COR BNM