Retired banker duped of Rs 27.88 lakh with promise of hefty profits in share trade

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) A 68-year-old retired bank employee was duped of Rs 27.88 lakh by cyber fraudsters who promised him attractive returns on share investments, a police official said on Monday.

The complainant, who stays in Vile Parle East, approached West Region Cyber Police Station this afternoon, he added.

"As per his complaint, he received a WhatsApp message on his mobile phone in June from a person who introduced herself as Suman Gupta and claimed to be part of the customer service team of a leading brokerage firm. She lured him into investing in shares," the official said.

"After depositing Rs 27.88 lakh in various accounts provided by this person, the complainant realised he was cheated since he was unable to withdraw the amount showing as profit in his trading account. He then approached police," the official said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, he added. PTI DC BNM