Retired bureaucrat Jalash Pertin sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh PSC member

Itanagar, Mar 3 (PTI) Retired bureaucrat Jalash Pertin took oath as a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Sunday.

Governor KT Parnaik administered the oath of office and secrecy to Pertin at a function in the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan, a statement said.

The governor also administered the oath of office to four newly appointed members of the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC). They are Khopey Thaley, Vijay Taram, Dani Gamboo and Sangyal Tsering Bappu.

Later, the governor also interacted with them.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein, cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary in-charge Kaling Tayeng and other senior government officers were present at the programme. PTI CORR SOM