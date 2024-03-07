Advertisment
National

Retired civil service officers urge Vice President to defer oath of RS member Syed Naseer Hussain

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Syed Naseer Hussain

Bengaluru: A group of retired All India Service officers has appealed to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to put the administration of oath to the newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain on hold in view of the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans raised by his supporters in the Vidhana Soudha corridors recently.

Advertisment

Amid sloganeering during Hussain's victory celebrations in the Rajya Sabha elections, three of his supporters allegedly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' in the Vidhana Soudha here.

Advertisment

Following an audio forensic report, the three were arrested.

The Officers requested Dhankhar to take cognisance of the 'anti-national behaviour' of newly-elected member of the Rajya Sabha.

"We sincerely request your kind self to put the administration of oath to the newly-elected member of Rajya Sabha Sri Syed Naseer Hussain on hold till the completion of judicial proceedings and the said member is absolved of his involvement in the entire episode," the officers including former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who unsuccessfully fought the 2023 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket from Chamarajpet constituency said in a letter to the Vice President.

Karnataka Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar Syed Naseer Hussain pro-Pakistani slogans Pro-Pak slogan row
Advertisment
Subscribe