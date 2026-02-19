Retired cop critical after 2 men open fire at him in Delhi’s Mundka over property dispute

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) An 80-year-old retired Delhi Police officer was seriously injured after two men fired at him multiple times over an alleged property dispute in outer Delhi’s Mundka on Thursday, police said.

The elderly man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for bullet injuries on his abdomen, left shoulder, right elbow and right leg, police said.

The victim has been identified as Rishal Singh who retired as sub-inspector, with police sources saying he has cases registered against him.

A PCR call was received at 1.15 pm, in which the caller told police that his father, Rishal Singh, had been shot at by two men, including one of his relatives.

"As per preliminary inquiry, two motorcycle-borne men fired multiple rounds at him before fleeing from the scene. The victim as at his plot where boundary work was underway at the time of the incident," a senior police officer said.

The victim’s son alleged that Sagar, who is related to the family, arrived at the spot with one of his aides and fired five to six rounds at Singh.

The family was in the middle of a dispute over the plot of land, he told police in his statement.

The family recently won the case in court, and construction and related works were underway on the plot, the statement said.

Police recovered around 10 empty cartridges from the spot, and a probe is underway to identify and arrest the accused, officials said. PTI SSJ ARI