Retired cop defrauded of Rs 20 lakh over land deal; FIR registered

Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) A retired senior police inspector from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been allegedly duped of Rs 20 lakh over a land deal, an official said on Friday.

In his complaint to the Mahatma Phule Chowk police, the ex-cop said he shelled out the money between December 2018 and January 2024.

The accused include a couple, their servant and the man’s brother-in-law.

The retired policeman was in touch with the accused to buy some land. While they took Rs 20 lakh from him, they produced a fabricated document of title clearance, the official said.

After realising that the document was fake, the complainant demanded his money back but the accused did not respond, he said.

The accused are suspected to have cheated a few more persons, including police officials. PTI COR NR