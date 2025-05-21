Retired cop duped of Rs 19 lakh over house deal in Thane district; seven booked

Thane, May 21 (PTI) A 60-year-old retired policeman, who lives in Mumbai, was allegedly cheated of Rs 19 lakh by seven persons over a house in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

In his complaint to the Bazarpeth police station in the Kalyan area, the ex-cop said the accused promised to get him a flat for Rs 21 lakh in a building that was under construction.

While the accused subsequently returned Rs 2 lakh, they neither got him the promised flat nor gave back the remaining Rs 19 lakh, the official said, citing the FIR. The complainant said he was cheated between 2018 and May 2025.

One of the accused even handed the complainant a cheque with a fake signature, further cheating him, the official added. PTI COR NR