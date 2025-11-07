Retired cop held in passport fraud case

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) A retired police constable has been arrested for alleged involvement in a passport fraud case, an official said on Friday.

"The accused had approved a passport application without verifying necessary documents. However, during scrutiny, the submitted documents were found to be forged. When the passport process could not be completed, the complainant approached the police," the Dahisar police station official said.

He identified the accused as constable Sanjay Jagtap, who retired from service on October 31.

"At the time of the incident, he was posted at Dahisar police station but was later transferred to Malad police station. He was arrested on Tuesday and has been remanded in police custody," the official said. PTI ZA BNM