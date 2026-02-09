Retired cop rams car into vehicles in Navi Mumbai, booked for drunk driving

Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) A retired policeman, allegedly driving in an inebriated state, rammed his car into multiple vehicles on the roadside, causing panic among motorists in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

A case has been registered against Arun Baban Pokharkar, a former senior police officer with the Mumbai police, in connection with the accident that took place at Karave village in the Seawoods West area on Saturday evening, an official said.

Pokharkar was at the wheel, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, and was speeding through Karave village when he hit four to five parked and moving vehicles, he said.

The official said that although no one sustained serious injuries in the accident, several vehicles were damaged, and there was panic among residents and motorists in the area.

Enraged locals managed to stop the car, dragged the driver out of the vehicle and assaulted him before police reached the spot, he said.

The police team searched the car and found an identity card and a police nameplate, confirming the accused's identity as a retired police officer, the official said.

"During preliminary inquiry and medical examination, the accused was found to be under the influence of alcohol. A case of drunk driving has been registered," senior inspector Devendra Pol of the NRI police station said.

After completing medico-legal formalities, Pokharkar was released, the official said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI COR ARU