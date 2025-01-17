Retired Delhi Police officer dies in road accident on Dwarka Expressway

New Delhi: A retired Delhi Police sub-inspector died in a car accident on the Dwarka Expressway near the Qutub Vihar underpass in Delhi, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The victim, identified as Hansraj (63), a resident of New Palam Vihar in Gurugram, succumbed to his injuries after his vehicle collided with a divider, breaking its railing.

The incident occurred around 10:20 pm on Thursday when police received information about a severely damaged Honda Amaze at the accident site, police said. Upon arrival, police discovered the vehicle in a wrecked condition, though the injured occupant had already been transported to a nearby hospital by a passerby, said the police officer.

Later, a private hospital in Dwarka confirmed that the injured person had been brought in but was declared dead on arrival.

Advertisment

Hansraj had retired as a sub-inspector from Delhi Police in 2022. He is survived by his two sons, Rakesh Dhariwal (37) and Aditya Dhariwal (33).

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, the officer added.