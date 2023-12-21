Retired Deputy SP''s son detained, Mysuru salon owner questioned in Parliament security breach case

Bengaluru, Dec 21 (PTI) The Delhi police have taken into custody a youth from Bagalkote in Karnataka and questioned another man from Mysuru in connection with the security breach in Parliament, official sources said on Thursday.

Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, was picked up from his house at Vidyagiri in the district headquarters town of Bagalkote on Wednesday night.

Jagali, who works with a multinational company in Bengaluru, is said to be a friend of Manoranjan D, a resident of Mysuru, one of the two intruders who trespassed into the Lok Sabha chamber last week.

He was also Manoranjan's roommate during his college days, sources said.

Jagali's sister Spandana said a Delhi police team came and took her brother with them.

"It is true that the Delhi Police came. My brother was interrogated. We have fully cooperated with the inquiry," she said.

Spandana said her brother had done "nothing wrong".

"Both Manoranjan and Saikrishna Jagali were roommates. Now my brother works from home", she added.

Manoranjan’s another friend from Mysuru was also questioned by the Delhi police on Thursday, sources said.

They added that the person who was questioned runs a salon in Mysuru and had financial dealings with Manoranjan. PTI GMS RS RS