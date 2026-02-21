Retired doctor booked after artery forceps found inside woman’s abdomen, equipment removed

Alappuzha (Kerala), Feb 21 (PTI) A case was registered against a retired doctor after an artery forceps was found inside the abdomen of a woman who underwent surgery at Alappuzha Medical College in 2021, police said on Saturday.

Dr Lalithambika, was the former head of the gynaecology department at the medical college, when Usha Joseph (51) of Punnapra underwent surgery for the removal of a uterine fibroid in May 2021, they said.

Meanwhile, Joseph underwent surgery at a private hospital on Saturday, and the surgical equipment was successfully removed.

In a statement, Amrita Hospital said that apart from its doctors, Government Medical College Medical Superintendent Dr Ganesh Mohan and Head of the Department of Surgery Dr Abdul Siyad A K were also present throughout the procedure.

The hospital said the patient’s condition is satisfactory following the surgery.

Ambalapuzha police registered the case against the doctor on Friday night, who has now retired from service, following a complaint lodged by Joseph’s relative.

The case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and Section 125(a) (causing hurt by a negligent act).

Though the Department of Health Education had earlier suspended Dr Shahida, who performed the surgery on Joseph, police said the case was registered against Dr Lalithambika based on the complaint received, and that more accused may be added following further investigation. PTI TBA TBA KH