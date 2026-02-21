Retired doctor booked after artery forceps found inside woman’s abdomen, protests erupt

Alappuzha (Kerala), Feb 21 (PTI) A case was registered against a retired doctor after an artery forceps was found inside the abdomen of a woman who underwent surgery at Alappuzha Medical College in 2021, police said on Saturday.

Dr Lalithambika, was the former head of the gynaecology department at the medical college, when Usha Joseph (51) of Punnapra underwent surgery for the removal of a uterine fibroid in May 2021, they said.

Ambalapuzha police registered the case against the doctor on Friday night, who has now retired from service, following a complaint lodged by Joseph’s relative.

The case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and Section 125(a) (causing hurt by a negligent act).

Though the Department of Health Education had earlier suspended Dr Shahida, who performed the surgery on Joseph, police said the case was registered against Dr Lalithambika based on the complaint received, and that more accused may be added following further investigation.

Joseph is currently admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, where she is scheduled to undergo surgery for the removal of the artery forceps.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered widespread protests across the state, with Youth Congress activists storming the official residence of Health Minister Veena George in Thiruvananthapuram in the morning.

However, George was not present at her residence when the protesters reached the doorstep and placed a wreath there, police said.

According to police officials, only three police guards were present at the residence when the protesters arrived, and they were unable to stop them.

The protesters later staged a dharna in front of the minister’s residence, holding black flags and chanting slogans against George, calling for her resignation. PTI TBA TBA KH