Retired fire official with Nashik civic body booked in DA case by ACB

Nashik, Aug 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday booked a retired Nashik Municipal Corporation official for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

An ACB official said former NMC chief fire officer Anil Mahajan amassed Rs 1.31 crore during his service tenure from 1986 to May 2018, which was 42 per cent more than his known sources of income.

A case was registered and against him and his wife under Prevention of Corruption Act at Mumbai Naka police station, the ACB official said. PTI COR BNM