Retired Gujarat State Land Development Corporation official held by ACB in DA case

Ahmedabad, Sep 13 (PTI) A retired assistant director of Gujarat State Land Development Corporation was arrested on Saturday by the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official said.

Santosh Parulkar, who retired as an assistant director (Class 2 officer) with GSLDC, a state government company, amassed disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 2,35,59,066 between January 1, 2011 and March 31, 2018, an ACB release said.

"Parulkar, thus, misused the power vested in him as a public servant for financial gain and illegally acquired money for himself. It was found during investigation that he had acquired disproportionate assets which are 112.20 percent of his legal income," release added.

He was arrested after an FIR was registered in Tapi under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, it said. PTI KA BNM