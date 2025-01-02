Retired IAS, IPS officers, VCs to be part of UP TB eradication campaign

Lucknow, Jan 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a campaign entrusting the retired IAS and IPS officers, former Vice Chancellors, educationists, and other senior citizens to accelerate progress towards Tuberculosis-free state.

As 'Nikshay Mitras', they will actively contribute to raising public awareness and supporting efforts to eradicate tuberculosis (TB), according to an official statement.

On Thursday, Adityanath convened a meeting with these senior citizens, emphasising the importance of their cooperation in ensuring the success of the 'TB-Free Uttar Pradesh' campaign, it stated.

"A strong India can only emerge from a healthy India," Adityanath said during the meeting. He underscored the urgency of eliminating TB, noting that while the World Health Organization has set 2030 as the global target for a TB-free world and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ambitiously advanced India's goal to 2025.

He noted that India has the highest number of TB patients globally, and as Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state, its contribution is critical to achieving the national goal.

Adityanath detailed the significant strides made in Uttar Pradesh towards TB elimination and said, "TB testing rates in the state have quadrupled in recent years, a substantial increase in Nat and X-ray machines has improved diagnostic capabilities, and the success rate of TB treatment has risen from 79 per cent to 92 per cent over the past four years." "Under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, Rs 775 crore has been disbursed via DBT to the accounts of 27 lakh TB patients to support their nutritional needs. Preventive treatment is being provided to individuals living with TB patients to curb the spread of the disease," he added.

Emphasising the importance of public participation, the chief minister highlighted that over 45,000 Nikshay Mitras have adopted TB patients and 1,372 Gram Panchayats in the state have already been declared TB-free.

He called upon the assembled retired officers and educationists to leverage their vast experience and commitment to society by contributing to the national mission.

He stressed that every TB patient must receive immediate, accurate and sustained medical care, along with proper nutrition and family screening, to prevent the disease from spreading further.

"TB patients are integral members of society and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they are treated with respect and dignity. As Nikshay Mitras, you can provide them with guidance, support, and motivation," the chief minister said.

He outlined the campaign's primary goals: identifying undiagnosed TB patients, reducing TB-related mortality and safeguarding healthy individuals from infection. PTI KIS HIG HIG