Retired IIT-B staffer cheated of Rs 4.62 cr; two held over accounts used to receive defrauded money

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Two persons were arrested after a 74-year-old retired IIT Bombay staffer was cheated of Rs 4.62 crore through threats of CBI action, with the money transferred to their bank accounts, police said.

The complainant, a woman, earlier worked as a medical officer with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, they said.

Narendra Sinha and Gunjan Devkumar Dineshchandra were arrested for allegedly providing their bank accounts to cybercriminals to route the defrauded money, an official said on Thursday.

“The victim first received a video call from a person posing as a telecom department official, followed by another accused impersonating an IPS officer, who alleged that her Aadhaar card had been misused to open a bank account used to launder Rs 6 crore,” the official said.

She was told that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case in this regard, and she was likely to be arrested.

“Under pressure, the woman prematurely withdrew her fixed and recurring deposits and transferred Rs 4.62 crore between October 2025 and January 2026 into bank accounts provided by the cybercriminals. After realising she had been cheated, the woman lodged a police complaint,” the official added.

A case of cheating by impersonation and offences under the Information Technology Act was registered and later transferred to the Western Region Cyber Cell for further investigation, he said.

A probe into the money trail zeroed in on Sinha and Dineshchandra, who had opened multiple bank accounts and provided them to cyber fraudsters, the official said.

"The amount that was deposited into these accounts was withdrawn by Sinha and Dineshchandra and handed over to cyber criminals in exchange for a commission. Based on these findings, the cyber cell arrested both the accused. Further investigation is underway to identify more persons involved in this case," the official said.