Retired IPS officer's younger son secures 16th rank in CSE-2023 like his elder one in 2020

Bhopal, Apr 16 (PTI) It was a double delight for retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Mukesh Jain as his younger son Ayan, like the elder one Arth in 2020, secured the 16th rank in the civil services examination (CSE)-2023 whose results were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Advertisment

"I was expecting a good rank, but it is just a coincidence that I also got the 16th rank which my elder brother got in 2020 CSE. It is a pleasant surprise for all of us," a visibly happy Ayan Jain told PTI.

Ayan's elder brother Arth had secured the 16th rank in the CSE 2020 and is currently serving in the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

Both Arth and Ayan Jain have graduated from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

Advertisment

Asked whether he will prefer to join the MP cadre like his brother, Ayan Jain said "It all depends on the vacancy, but certainly Madhya Pradesh is my first preference." Ayan Jain's optional subject was maths and he secured the 16th rank in his third attempt. In the second attempt, Ayan Jain had got 87th rank and joined the Indian Police Service like his father.

However, luck smiled on him and he secured the 16th rank this time like that of his brother which was a pleasant surprise for the entire family, Mukesh Jain said.

According to Madhya Pradesh Officers Group, a total of 27 candidates from the state secured different ranks in the CSE 2023.

Advertisment

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and IPS among others.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2023, was conducted on May 28 last year. A total of 10,16,850 candidates applied out of which 5,92,141 candidates appeared in the examination, an official release said .

As many as 14,624 candidates qualified for the written (main) examination, which was held in September 2023.

"A total of 2,855 candidates qualified for the personality test of the examination," the UPSC said.

Of the total 1,016 recommended candidates, 347 are from the general category, 115 are from economically weaker sections, 303 from other backward classes, 165 from Scheduled Castes and 86 from Scheduled Tribes, it added. PTI MAS RSY