Retired judge-led panel to probe illegal constructions in Mumbai: Minister

Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) A committee led by a retired judge will be set up to investigate unauthorised constructions in the Mumbai municipal corporation areas, state Industries Minister Uday Samant told the legislative council on Tuesday.

He said officials found responsible will face immediate action based on the committee's report.

The issue was raised by Munbai-based legislators.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir said encroachments on government and private land by land mafias have led to widespread unauthorised constructions in various parts of Mumbai.

"Residents and public representatives have repeatedly lodged complaints with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), but no action has been taken," he said.

Ahir said municipal commissioners, zonal deputy commissioners, designated officers, ward officers, and executive engineers have been accused of ignoring illegal constructions, with some officials allegedly facilitating such activities.

He demanded that the government conduct an inquiry through a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or a committee of retired judges.

Responding to his issue, Samant assured that a probe would be conducted through a committee of retired judges.

"A retired judge will head a committee to probe the issue. Details of it will be shared soon," he said.

Several areas, including D, E, G-South, H-West, K-West, P-North, P-South, and L wards, have seen large-scale unauthorised construction on both government and private land, opposition MLCs alleged.

"The municipal corporation has only issued notices against these illegal structures without taking further action. Allegations have been made that some corrupt officials within the BMC are protecting these constructions," they said.

Congress' Bhai Jagtap said many BMC officials have been working in the same position for over ten years.

"Issuing notices is not enough. What action has been taken against those shielding illegal construction?" he asked.

Responding to this, Minister of State Madhuri Misal admitted that no action had been taken against any officials so far.

Sena (UBT)'s Anil Parab alleged that nearly 150 acres of government land had been encroached upon in P-South and P-North wards by land mafias. He called for action against designated officials responsible for preventing such encroachments.

Samant said that currently, there are 7,951 unauthorised constructions across eight wards, of which 1,211 have been removed.

Additionally, legal proceedings are underway against 2,015 constructions. He reiterated that the government is taking the issue seriously. PTI ND NSK