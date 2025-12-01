Retired Justice Rabindranath Samanta appointed new Lokayukta of Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) Retired Justice Rabindranath Samanta was appointed the new Lokayukta of West Bengal at a meeting held in the state secretariat Nabanna on Monday, a senior official said here.

The appointment was announced after a meeting of the Lokayukta Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Leader of the Opposition is also a member of the committee. The present LOP, Suvendu Adhikari, however, did not attend it.

Following the protocol, an official invitation had been sent to Suvendu Adhikari's office, the official said. PTI SUS NN