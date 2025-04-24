Retired Land Records officials held in CRZ alteration scam

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) An SIT which is probing alleged alteration of land records in coastal regulation zones (CRZ) and no development zones (NDZ) in Maharashtra has arrested two retired officials of the Land Records department, the city police said on Thursday.

With the new arrests, the Special Investigation Team of Mumbai Police has arrested 20 persons in the case so far.

Kailas Dhomse (60) and Shantaram Shinde (61), both retired maintenance surveyors and class 1 officers, were arrested after their role in the scam came to surface, a police official said, adding Dhomse was apprehended on April 21 and Shinde on Wednesday.

Four separate cases have been registered in connection with the alterations of CRZ records. At least 102 maps of land records were found to have been tampered with by the accused, the official said, adding that further probe was underway. PTI DC KRK