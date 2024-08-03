Retired MTNL employee stabbed to death at his house in East Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) A 72-year-old man retired from MTNL as a mechanic was stabbed to death by two assailants at his residence in East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area on Saturday morning, police said.

A PCR call was received at New Ashok Nagar that someone has committed the murder of the caller's father, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apurva Gupta.

On this information, the local police rushed to the spot at house number C-2/33 in New Ashok Nagar.

At the house, a person who was identified as Gautam Thakur was found dead on the bed in his room on the first floor. He had stab injuries in his abdomen, Gupta said.

She said the PCR call was made by Thakur's elder son Mukesh Thakur.

The crime team was called on the spot. The team inspected the spot and took photographs.

Thakur, who retired from MTNL in 2012, was living with his two sons and their families at the first floor of this house, police said.

The dead body has been shifted to mortuary in LBS Hospital and an FIR of murder has been registered, they said.

Gupta said it was found during the course of investigations that all the family members were present in the house when the incident took place.

She said Thakur's son has revealed that he saw two men going out of the house soon after the incident but it is being verified.

The CCTV cameras in the area have been scanned to identify the accused and further probe is underway, the officer said. PTI ALK AS AS