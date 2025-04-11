Retired Navy man's 'digital arrest' case: Accused held from Bikaner in Rajasthan

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) A man was held from Bikaner in Rajasthan on Friday for alleged involvement in a 'digital arrest' case, a Mumbai police official said.

He identified the accused as Ugraram Dharmaram Godara (35).

"Last year, a 54-year-old retired Navy officer was placed under digital arrest by online fraudsters posing as Telecom Regulatory Authority of India authorities. They had accused the victim of being involved in anti-national activities and that his personal documents like Aadhaar card had been used to launder money," he said.

"After being threatened by two persons posing as police personnel in a video call, the victim had transferred Rs 1.25 lakh. He later realised he had been cheated and approached Cuffe Parade police station. A case of extortion, fraud, impersonation etc was registered at the time. We identified Ugraram Godara and Pramod Godara as the masterminds," he official said.

Efforts are on to nab Pramod Godara, the official added. PTI ZA BNM