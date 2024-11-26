Retired police official arrested in Andhra over alleged custodial torture of former MP

Ongole (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Police arrested retired senior police officer Vijay Paul on Tuesday in connection with the alleged custodial torture case of K Raghurama Krishna Raju during the erstwhile YSRCP regime.

Raju is the current Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly, who was briefly arrested in May 2021 during the Covid-19 second wave when he was serving as the Narasapuram MP for allegedly abusing the then Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During Raju's arrest, Paul served as a CID assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and allegedly played a role in the "custodial torture" of the former YSRCP MP.

Raju later quit YSRCP and joined TDP.

"He (Vijay Paul) will be produced before a local court in Guntur tomorrow (Wednesday). After he is remanded to judicial custody we will seek police custody for further questioning," Prakasam district superintendent of police A R Damodar told PTI.

After the new TDP-led NDA government was sworn in June, Raju, who entered the Assembly as a TDP MLA representing the Undi Assembly constituency, lodged cases against officials and the former CM, alleging that he was tortured in custody and also for "attempting to murder him". PTI STH KH