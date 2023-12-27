Retired police official dies after being hit by taxi

Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mohammed Javed (72) died after being hit by a speeding taxi driven by a drunk driver in Sewree area here, police said.

The accident took place around 11 pm on Tuesday near Y Junction near the Bhaucha Dhakka jetty when Javed was out for a stroll, said an official.

The taxi, which was coming from the opposite direction, hit him. Javed was rushed to the state-run J J Hospital in a police patrolling vehicle but declared dead before admission, the official said.

Locals and police personnel from a patrolling team apprehended taxi driver Sudhir Kumar Keshav Prasad Sharma (40) on the spot. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested by Sewree Police.

A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered against him, the official said, adding that probe was underway. PTI DC KRK