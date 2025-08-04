Retired pvt firm executive loses Rs 2.60 cr on promise of high share market investment returns

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) A retired executive of a private company was duped of Rs 2.60 crore by two groups that promised him high returns on share market investments, a police official said on Monday.

He first came across an advertisement on Facebook on such investments and was made to a join a Whatsapp group, after which he put in Rs 56.20 lakh on the advice of the administrator and other members, the official said.

"He was then added to another Whatsapp group after he clicked on a second advertisement. In this, he lost Rs 2.07 crore. He realised he had been duped after he was unable withdraw amounts that were shown as profits. The Central Region cyber police have registered a case and efforts are on to nab the accused," the official said. PTI ZA BNM