Retired PWD officer shot at in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) A retired Public Works Department (PWD) officer was critically injured after being shot at by unidentified assailants here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Wednesday in Bharthana area of Modhi village, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Satyapal Singh said.

The 72-year-old Om Prakash was in his field when the assailants opened fire at him.

Hearing the sound of gunfire, villagers rushed to the spot and found Prakash lying in a pool of blood.

The victim’s family informed the police and rushed him to the Bharthana Community Health Centre (CHC) from where he was referred to the Saifai Medical College, where his condition was stated to be critical.

This was the second shooting incident in the Bharthana area.

Earlier on Tuesday night, unidentified gunmen entered a house in Vivouli village under the same police station limits and shot dead a youth. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV