Retired schoolteacher shoots himself dead in Kerala's Kasaragod

Kasaragod (Kerala), Sep 5 (PTI) An 86-year-old retired schoolteacher allegedly shot himself at his residence in Madangallu, Meenja, in this northern district on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Subbanna Bhat, who lived with his wife, a retired health department official.

The couple, who had no children, were residing alone at their home. Bhat’s wife was recently discharged from the hospital following an age-related ailment.

“Relatives claim that Bhat was depressed, as they had no one to take care of them,” a police officer said.

At around 2 pm, Bhat allegedly shot himself with an old pistol. His wife alerted relatives, who found him dead. Police arrived and launched an investigation.

“We looked for the licence of the pistol but could not find it. The couple were financially well-off, and no other reason for the suicide has been found so far,” the police officer added.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and authorities will investigate the licence status of the firearm.

The body was shifted to a hospital after an inquest and will be handed over to relatives following a post-mortem on Saturday, police further said. PTI TBA TGB SSK