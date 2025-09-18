Retired sub-inspector kills brother in Chandauli over property dispute

Chandauli (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) A retired sub-inspector allegedly shot his 55-year-old advocate brother dead on Thursday evening following a property dispute here, a police officer said.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Sadar Kotwali police station in Chandauli district.

The deceased, identified as Kamla Yadav of Sirsi village, was shot at thrice by his brother Dangal Yadav. Two bullets pierced his head and one his chest.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Anant Chandrashekhar, the brothers had an ongoing dispute over land and an old loan in their mother's name. On Thursday afternoon, they had an argument on the matter in the court premises.

He said the body has been sent for post-mortem, while police teams have been deployed to arrest the accused.

The incident triggered protests by local lawyers, who demanded immediate arrest of the accused.