Retired teacher `attempts suicide', daughter makes allegations against Maharashtra minister's relative

Latur, Oct 27 (PTI) NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday shared a video where the daughter of a retired teacher accused a Maharashtra minister's relative of taking a loan in the teacher's name and not repaying it.

The local police, however, said they have not received any complaint.

The retired teacher was identified as Ramakant Tandle.

The video showed his daughter sitting beside him at the government hospital in Ambajogai, and claiming that he consumed poison because of severe mental stress.

Tandle served at a school at Ujana in Latur district from 1986 to 2020, and a few years before his retirement, the minister's son-in-law took a loan in his name, promising to repay it, she claimed.

The minister's son-in-law, however, defaulted on the loan repayment and threatened her father, the woman alleged.

"He even issued us fake cheques that bounced, and that case is still pending. Police are refusing to register a case (in the attempted suicide)," she said.

"My father consumed poison in despair," the woman claimed.

Sharing the video on X, Rohit Pawar questioned why police were not taking action.

"If the police machinery exists only to serve ruling leaders and harass opponents, then the government should at least admit it openly," the NCP (SP) leader said.

When contacted, Assistant Police Inspector Manik Doke of Kingaon police station told PTI that no complaint had been received so far.

Police personnel visited the hospital twice to record the victim’s statement but could not do so as he remains unconscious, he added.

