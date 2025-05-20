Retreat ceremony resumes at Attari

Amritsar, May 20 (PTI) After a gap of 12 days, the beating retreat ceremony resumed on Tuesday at the joint check post of the Punjab Frontier, Attari here.

The retreat ceremony was held for media personnel whereas the general public was not allowed at the ceremony.

During the flag lowering ceremony, there were no handshakes exercise between the Border Security Force troops and Pakistani Rangers while international gates on both sides remained shut.

The BSF on May 8 had stopped public entry for this event in view of "public safety". The decision was taken a day after India destroyed nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory military offensive against the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The Indian flag is lowered every evening by BSF troops in synchronisation with Pakistan Rangers at the joint check posts located at Attari (Amritsar district) opposite Pakistan's Wagah, Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district across Ganda Singh Wala and at Sadki in Fazilka district.