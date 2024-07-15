Return car festival celebrated across Bengal

Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) Devotees pulled the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balaram and Devi Subhadra on Monday as the 'Ulto Rath' (Return Car) festival was celebrated across West Bengal.

In Kolkata, people made a scramble to touch the ropes to pull chariots of the three deities as the ISKCON (International Society For Krishna Consciousness)-organised religious procession went through key thoroughfares of central and south Kolkata before reaching the Radha Krishna temple on Albert Road.

Return Car procession was also taken out at Mayapur in Nadia district, the global headquarters of ISKCON, where thousands of devotees turned up.

Flower-decked chariots were also taken out in Mahesh (Hooghly district), Mahisadal (Purba Medinipur), Rathtala in Belgharia (North 24 Parganas), Baghbazar (Kolkata), Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Englishbazar (Malda) and other parts of the state on the occasion of Ulto Rath, being held nine days after Rath Yatra on July 7.

Fairs and exhibitions, on roadsides and grounds in urban and rural areas, attracted large crowds including children. PTI SUS NN