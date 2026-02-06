Return of Kashmiri Pandits depends on restoring their sense of security: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley would be possible only when their sense of security is fully restored, asserting that no package, fund or scheme alone could ensure their return. "I have always maintained that Kashmiri Pandits left the valley because their sense of security was taken away. They felt unsafe living in the valley. They will be able to return only when that sense of security is restored," Abdullah said. Addressing a post-budget press conference here, he emphasised that restoring their confidence must be the collective responsibility of all to facilitate the return of not only the Kashmiri Pandits but also all those who migrated from Kashmir in the late 1980s and early 1990s. "I mentioned Kashmiri Pandits in the budget. We spoke about the steps we intend to take, the posts that need to be filled, and the arrangements for their stay. We discussed how these measures can be implemented. However, when it comes to the return of Kashmiri Pandits, no package, fund, or scheme alone can fully make that possible," he said, adding his government is doing everything possible to make their lives more comfortable and to facilitate the return of as many people as possible.

Earlier, presenting his government's second budget in the legislative assembly, the chief minister said his government remains committed to the resettlement and welfare of Kashmiri migrant families.

"We are accelerating the construction of 6,000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrant government employees. As of date, out of the 4,096 completed flats, 3,250 flats have been allotted. During the current financial year, 944 flats have been completed, and we propose to complete the targeted 1,200 flats during 2026–27," he said.

Abdullah further informed that the 'Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir Bhawan' at Suketar in Jammu is targeted for completion during 2026–27.

"Once completed, it will emerge as a powerful tribute to the resilience of the displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Western Pakistan," he said.

He said the multi-purpose community hall at Jagti Mini Township, Jammu, will soon be commissioned to advance the welfare of migrant communities.

"My government also remains firmly committed to ensuring dignified living conditions and seamless access to essential services for migrant families. In this direction, we aim to improve the civic and utility services in migrant colonies at Jammu and all transit camps. We aim to extend the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat–SEHAT health insurance scheme to migrant families," he said.

The chief minister noted that his government would strengthen the digital service delivery to simplify and expedite access to essential documentation for migrants.

"A dedicated online platform has been established for issuance of key certificates for migrants and for registration and grievance redressal related to migrant properties," he said.

Abdullah said that over 1.64 lakh domicile certificates, 36,541 migrant certificates, 2,325 RBA certificates, 1,597 EWS certificates, and 2,789 income certificates have been issued to Kashmiri migrants.

Additionally, 14,619 registration certificates have been issued to Kashmiri migrants and displaced persons from PoK, ensuring empowerment for the migrant community.