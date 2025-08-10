Return of lion to Barda sanctuary shows India's biodiversity push: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Sunday that the return of the Asiatic lion to Gujarat's Barda Wildlife Sanctuary after more than 130 years and the steady rise in the animal's population in the state reflect India's commitment to combatting climate change and conserving biodiversity.

Gujarat has seen a 32-per cent rise in lion population over five years, with their number climbing to 891 in 2025.

Addressing an event in Devbhumi Dwarka to mark World Lion Day, Yadav said the return of the lion to Barda will boost biodiversity, promote eco-tourism and "create an attachment to nature".

The minister also launched a Rs-180 crore initiative to boost lion conservation and ecotourism.

He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has achieved several of its 2030 climate goals ahead of schedule and is spearheading global conservation efforts, including the International Big Cat Alliance to protect seven big cat species.

Yadav said the prime minister has also launched another major climate initiative, "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam" (a tree in the name of a mother).

He described it as "a philosophy of life, a lifestyle, a sentiment to save the Earth and a pledge to pass on this planet safely to the next generation".

"To protect nature and wildlife, we should not limit ourselves to a specific geographical boundary. A bond between local communities and animals must be built, an emotional connection must be created. Gujarat has made a good start by adopting the lion as its symbol and committing to move forward with it," Yadav said.

The minister also flagged the growing challenge of leopard-human conflict in the country and said leopard rescue centres are being set up, including a facility in Gujarat, with similar models planned in other states. PTI GVS RC