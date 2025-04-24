Return to home of southern tourists from Kashmir assured, says Minister Kishan reddy

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said his colleague Amit Shah has pledged full support to the tourists from southern states stranded in Jammu and Kashmir since the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a social media post, the Telangana BJP chief, who is also coal and mines minister, said he spoke to Union Minister Shah about such tourists, who were disturbed with the violence.

"Hon'ble HM has assured full support and assistance to the tourists to return safely to their respective places following the unfortunate incident," he said.

All travel arrangements for their return are being coordinated by the government of India, he added.

Scores of tourists from the southern states, who were vacationing in Kashmir, have been stranded ever since Tuesday's terrorist attack, according to sources.

In a most fierce attack on civilians in a long time, terrorists gunned down 26 people in a meadow in the Pahalgam region of Kashmir. At least 20 others were wounded in the chaos that erupted after the attack.