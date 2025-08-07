'Return to party fold', SAD chief Sukhbir Badal appeals to estranged Akalis

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday urged all the Akali leaders who left the party to return to SAD in the wake of an appeal by the Akal Takht calling for unity in the "qaum" (community).

Asserting that he always followed the directions of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, Badal said, "I bow my head towards the Takht. I feel it is the duty of every Sikh to obey the directives of the Singh Sahiban. I appeal with folded hands to all the Akali leaders who have parted ways with the party to return to their roots to strengthen the 'Panth' and Punjab.

"I also appeal to them to forgive me if I have hurt them in any manner, keeping in mind the need to strengthen the 'jathebandi' (SAD) at this crucial juncture." "Some people left the party after being upset or some to form their own factions. Being the SAD president, I urge them with folded hands to return to strengthen the party," Badal said while speaking to reporters here.

The SAD chief's appeal came a day after the five Sikh high priests directed all 'Panthic' and Akali factions to unite and work together for the larger interests of the 'Khalsa Panth' on critical issues such as the protection of Punjab's land and resources and defence of Sikh identity and religious articles.

They reiterated that the Akal Takht belonged to the global Sikh community and stood for the rights and dignity of every Sikh.

"Any group unwilling to honour the directive issued on December 2, 2024, is free to pursue its political path. However, such factions must refrain from misleading the Sikh Sangat by falsely claiming the patronage of the Akal Takht Sahib," the resolution said. PTI CHS ARI