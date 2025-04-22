Return to work, leave tainted-untainted list to govt: Mamata to protesting teachers

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged protesting teachers to return to work, assuring them that her government will protect their salaries.

Thousands of teachers, whose appointments were annulled following a Supreme Court verdict, continued their overnight protests outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) headquarters in Salt Lake on Tuesday.

“You don’t need to worry about who is tainted and who is not. You only need to worry about whether you have your job and whether you are getting your salaries on time. The list to identify the tainted and untainted teachers remains with the government and the courts.

“We assure that your jobs are safe for now and you will get your salaries. Please return to your schools and resume classes. I have spoken about this several times since last night. We are with you,” Banerjee said at an administrative programme in Midnapore.

The CM said a review petition for Group C and Group D staff, who have lost their jobs, will also be filed before the Supreme Court and “keep your faith in us till then”.

Banerjee added that she will visit troubled areas of Murshidabad in the first week of May.