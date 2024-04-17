Returning officer warns Congress's Garhwal candidate

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A State Election Commission has issued a warning to the Congress candidate from Uttarakhand's Garhwal constituency over his "baseless" allegations against his rival Anil Baluni from the BJP, asking him not to repeat such an incident.
Official sources said the constituency's returning officer issued the warning to Ganesh Godiyal after the local administration in a probe found the charge baseless that the excise department had colluded with Baluni in transporting liquor for free distribution to help him in the poll.
The hilly constituency goes to the polls on Friday.
The BJP had earlier complained to the Election Commission against Godiyal, accusing him of making "unverified and distorted" allegations against its candidate.
It had cited Godiyal's allegation that the local excise department had overseen the supply of 9,000 crates of liquor to help the ruling party's candidate win the election.
The administration's enquiry has found the Congress candidate's charge baseless, the returning officer has said.