Reunion buzz: 'Uddhav won't have any issue with Raj if he keeps away from BJP, Shinde Sena'

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday said if Raj Thackeray distances himself from the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, then there will be no "issues" obstructing the party chief Uddhav Thackeray and the MNS president coming together.

In an editorial published in the party mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena (UBT) said that the idea of the two estranged cousins joining hands has unsettled those working against Maharashtra's interests.

The editorial said that if Raj distances himself from BJP and the Shinde faction, there will be no issue obstructing unity between him and Uddhav.

Uddhav and Raj, who parted ways nearly two decades ago, have recently made statements suggesting a willingness to set aside past grievances.

Raj, in a podcast interview with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar released Saturday, said uniting in the interests of Marathi manoos is not difficult.

Echoing Raj's sentiments, former CM Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided that those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

The editorial said the issues referred to by Raj Thackeray were never known to the public.

The editorial echoed Raj’s sentiments on championing the cause of the Marathi manoos, noting that both the MNS and the original Shiv Sena were founded with the same goal.

"So there will be no issues if BJP and Shinde Sena are kept at distance," it said, suggesting that BJP and Shinde’s camp were responsible for creating rifts.

"There was no reason for the BJP, Shinde Sena to talk on this. These people started those so-called issues. So there will be no issues if the BJP and Shinde Sena are kept at a distance," the Marathi daily said.

It further said the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena fired salvos at the Shiv Sena (UBT) by "placing gun on Raj Thackeray's shoulder", but this strategy didn't help MNS and harmed Marathi unity instead.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut supported the idea of reconciliation, stating, “Good politics is not to peek into the past.” He cited the 2019 alliance between Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP as an example of moving forward for a greater cause.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray declined to comment on the development.

"When Uddhav ji has said to go ahead, ignore what has happened in the past. We used to criticise Congress and NCP, but then we had to come together in 2019. We did not peek into our past and decided to look at the future. Good politics is not to peek into the past. We will not do anything to muddy the water," Raut added.

Hitting out at Shiv Sena (UBT), Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske said just like Duryodhan refused to give land equivalent even to a needlepoint to his brothers, Uddhav had denied Raj his rightful place in the party and discarded him like a pebble.

Mhaske accused Uddhav of political opportunism, alleging that his sudden overtures towards Raj are driven purely by desperation ahead of upcoming municipal elections.

"Sena UBT now has no mass leader left. That's why he suddenly remembers Raj," Mhaske added.

Mhaske's senior party colleague Ramdas Kadam said if the estranged Thackeray cousins come together, the reunion will certainly be in the interest of Marathi manoos.

Kadam said when he was with the undivided Shiv Sena headed by Uddhav Thackeray, he and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Bala Nandgaonkar worked very hard to reconcile the two cousins.

However, Uddhav Thackeray never responded positively, he said.

MNS leaders said Raj, who is abroad, has asked party leaders not to comment on the issue till he returns home by the end of this month. PTI PR GK NSK