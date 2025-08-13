Reunion with Ajit-led party can be considered if he leaves BJP camp: Rohit Pawar

Bhandara (Maharashtra), Aug 13 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Wednesday said a rapprochement with Ajit Pawar, who leads the rival Nationalist Congress Party, could be considered if he severs the ties with the BJP.

"We are opposed to the BJP and BJP's ideology, and if tomorrow Ajit Pawar leaves the BJP and thinks about joining Sharad Pawar or progressive ideology, it can be thought about at that time," said Rohit, who is Ajit Pawar's nephew, talking to a news channel here.

"But if he stays with the BJP, we can not come together. If he leaves the BJP then a decision can be taken about it after taking all office- bearers into confidence," he added.

Rohit Pawar was in Bhandara to take part in the NCP (SP)'s `Mandal yatra' which seeks to woo OBC communities.

Ajit Pawar parted ways with his uncle Sharad Pawar in 2023 and joined the BJP-led government in Maharashtra. PTI CLS KRK