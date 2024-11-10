Rev. Thomas D'Souza new bishop of Vasai diocese

Palghar, Nov 9 (PTI) Rev. Thomas D'Souza has been appointed as the new bishop of the Diocese of Vasai.

Advertisment

Rev. D'Souza, 54, currently serves as the parish priest at Holy Spirit Church in Nandakhal. Born into a farming family in Chulna village in Vasai, on March 23, 1970, he has deep roots in the local community. He began his journey to the priesthood with his ordination in April 1998 at St.Pius College, Goregaon.

The appointment was announced by Pope Francis.

Rev. D'Souza issued a statement expressing his vision and priorities as the new bishop, emphasising his commitment to addressing the needs of the region's underprivileged and marginalised groups.

Advertisment

"My priority as bishop will be to focus on the welfare of the poor, marginalised, and farming communities as well as help preserve the ecology of the region," he stated.

The Vasai diocese, home to approximately 120,000 Catholics, is divided into 40 parishes. The region, known for its rich cultural and ecological heritage, faces numerous social and environmental challenges. PTI COR NSK