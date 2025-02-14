Revamp not a 'weed out' exercise; aimed at overhaul to continue electoral success: Stalin

Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the revamp of the party district units is only to overhaul the organisational infrastructure and it was not a "weed out" exercise.

Changes have been made to journey on the path of victory since the target for the 2026 Assembly election is a win in 200 constituencies, he said. Tamil Nadu has 234 Assembly constituencies and the party has set a goal to win 200 seats.

Writing to party workers, Stalin said people's support to the Dravidian model regime continues to be on the rise in view of the DMK government's welfare schemes and its implementation and he is dependent on the hardwork of the cadres for translating such support to victory.

On February 13, 2025, the DMK leadership announced the revamp of district units. It includes appointments of secretaries/in-charge to Erode, Tirupur, Villupuram and Madurai and specified Assembly constituencies were brought under the ambit of an office-bearer. For instance, Minister S Muthusamy was named the in-charge for Erode South party district comprising the Assembly segments of Erode East, Erode West and Modakurichi.

The DMK chief said he is confident that the hardwork of the cadres and public support will make the party win the Assembly election for the seventh time.

DMK, founded in 1949, formed the government for the first time in 1967 and subsequently in 1971, 1989, 1996, 2006 and 2021.

Stalin asserted that the changes were structural strengthening, a revamp of the party organisation and not a "weed out" exercise and the changes is in tune with the goal of winning 200 constituencies.

Only to achieve success, changes were being made in the district level administration of the party, he said and detailed the new office-bearers. It includes Ministers M P Saminathan (Tirupur) and P Moorthy (Madurai).

Since the Assembly election is due in a year (by March-April 2026) and the field work has to be taken up accordingly, new appointments have been made keeping it in mind.

Hitting out at "masks" in "secret alliance" that target the DMK regime by "taking money" he said they must be unmasked and thereby ensure success for the party.

The BJP-regime at the Centre "betrayed" Tamil Nadu by not releasing funds that are due to the state. The government battled that as well and has developed Tamil Nadu as the nation's leading state.

Though the state performed pretty well even going by the assessment of Central agencies such as the NITI Aayog, the state has not received its due share in fund allocation, Stalin further alleged. PTI VGN KH