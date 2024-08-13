Revamp school syllabus as per changing times, future needs, Andhra CM tells officials

Amaravati, Aug 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed education department officials to revamp the school syllabus as per the needs of the changing times and future requirements.

Reviewing the education department's work, at the secretariat, the chief minister directed them to consult education experts, intellectuals and other related professionals and carry out the improvements required.

“Keeping the changing times in mind and future requirements, the syllabus should be changed... Good results can be achieved by keeping the necessities of the next 10 to 20 years in mind,” Naidu said in an official press release.

He said qualitative and value-based education should be imparted.

The state government is spending Rs 32,000 crore on government school education, he pointed out, directing officials to work towards achieving top results.

According to the CM, the education department must go through a comprehensive overhaul, which must reflect in the form of desirable results at the grassroots level.

Further, he tasked officials with ensuring that all children are regular at school and don't play truant.

He emphasised that public schools should compete with private players in the quality of education provided.

As in private schools, government schools too should hold parent-teacher-meetings, the chief minister said.

Also, just like a student's academic development is tracked using progress reports, sports reports should also be issued, he said, and called for the channelling of students' energies towards sport as well.

Naidu instructed officials to prepare an action plan for achieving these objectives and also accomplishing 100 per cent enrollment in schools, along with monitoring students until their graduate studies, among other initiatives. PTI STH ANE