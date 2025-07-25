Revamped Mission Vatsalya portal launched to streamline child protection services: Centre

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Ministry of Women and Child Development on Friday said it has launched a revamped version of the Mission Vatsalya portal, an integrated and secure digital platform designed to strengthen and streamline child protection services across the country.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, informed the Lok Sabha about the launch while responding to a question during the ongoing Monsoon session.

The upgraded portal consolidates the services of the existing Khoya-Paya and TrackChild portals under a single digital interface, allowing seamless coordination among stakeholders such as state child protection societies (SCPS), state adoption resource agencies (SARA), district child protection units (DCPU), child welfare committees, Juvenile Justice Boards, special juvenile police units, and child care institutions (CCIs).

The Khoya-Paya portal helps parents register missing children. TrackChild portal records information on ‘missing’ children and acts as a live database to monitor the progress of 'found' children availing various services in different CCIs.

By eliminating duplication of work at the grassroots level, the Mission Vatsalya portal aims to enhance efficiency, improve monitoring through user-friendly dashboards, and ensure optimal resource utilisation for planning and implementation, she said.

The platform also integrates with the national toll-free child helpline 1098 and a 24x7 emergency support service for children in distress.

It is also linked with the Ministry of Home Affairs' Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) and Women Helpline (181), she said.

The portal enables authorities to track and respond to cases reported through these helplines in real time.

To ensure effective implementation, the ministry has partnered with the Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development (SPNIWCD) to train master trainers from all states and Union territories. PTI UZM SKY SKY